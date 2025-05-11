Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 227 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $121.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

