Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,210 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in RPC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

