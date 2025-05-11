Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,437 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.75. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

