Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $215,000 Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In other news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Price Performance

About Red Violet

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $45.56 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

