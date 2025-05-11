Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,939,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 2,293,622 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

