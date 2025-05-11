Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBM opened at $7.69 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

