Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642,927 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 853.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,280,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 952,393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 640,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

