Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $187,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 186.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 162,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

