Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($2.50) per share and revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

