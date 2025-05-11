Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,646 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 272.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Price Performance

NYSE HYLN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.76.

About Hyliion

