ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $142.87, but opened at $135.35. ICU Medical shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 36,113 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

