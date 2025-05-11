Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

