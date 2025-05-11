Inlight Wealth Management LLC Invests $347,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.