Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $37.15. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innodata shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 1,891,574 shares.

INOD has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794 over the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth about $28,548,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

