Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

INSE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

