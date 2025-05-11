Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 717.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,049,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

