Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $4.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 61,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

