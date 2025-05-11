Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

