iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after buying an additional 1,059,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,147,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLT opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

