iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 56.7% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

