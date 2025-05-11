Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $56.08 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 703.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 514,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 450,071 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 222,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

