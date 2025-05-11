JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after buying an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,948,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.