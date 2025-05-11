John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $227.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

