Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 377,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 307,431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 658,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.60%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

