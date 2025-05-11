Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 58.56%. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.