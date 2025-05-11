KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

