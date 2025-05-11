Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $26.09 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,486 over the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

