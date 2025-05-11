Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Klaviyo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,168,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,943,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 635,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 357,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,287,786.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 246,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,590.32. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,259,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVYO opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 1.35. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

