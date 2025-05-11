LENZ Therapeutics’ (LENZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LENZ opened at $26.34 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $741.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

