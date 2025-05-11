LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXU. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169,275 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU opened at $6.90 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

