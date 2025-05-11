Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.60. Mach Natural Resources shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 106,222 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.70%. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

