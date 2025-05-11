MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MannKind by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 3,587,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

