Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Matterport worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 346,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matterport by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

