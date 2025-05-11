MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GoPro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GoPro by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GoPro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $0.62 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 55.77% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

