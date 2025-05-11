MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,797.56. This represents a 2.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
iHeartMedia Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
