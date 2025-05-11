MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

