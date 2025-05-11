MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $48.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:MGM opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

