Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.28. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 224 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 603,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 897,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,011,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

