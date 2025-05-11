MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.39%.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

