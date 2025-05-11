Mizuho Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $105.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

VAC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

