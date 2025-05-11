Monness Crespi & Hardt Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RELY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Remitly Global Price Performance

NASDAQ RELY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In related news, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,486,757.65. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $281,597.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,301 shares of company stock worth $1,560,012 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 2,001,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,276,991 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Remitly Global by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 933,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

