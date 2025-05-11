Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

APPN opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,788,539.76. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Appian by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

