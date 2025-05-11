MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,390,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 164,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MRC Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,214,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $12.27 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

