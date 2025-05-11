News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in News were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.57 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

