Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,868.68. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $1,987,986. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

