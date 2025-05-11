Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

