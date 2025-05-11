Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 123,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,793. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

