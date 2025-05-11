Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NMG. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

