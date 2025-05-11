NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $9,022,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

