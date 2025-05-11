NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.